Reverend’s Affair from Appalachian Smoke

Appalachian Smoke is a relatively new bluegrass group from western North Carolina and Georgia, with a serious sound and some intriguing original material. While the members are still fairly young, they are all experienced players, singers, and songwriters with a nice take on the contemporary bluegrass sound.
Their first album,
, was just recently released, and we are happy to share their debut single today, a dark and brooding song called Colder Side of Love , written by mandolinist BJ Taylor. It’s a new murder ballad about a man who discovers his wife in the arms of his brother, the minister who had married them. Talk about a betrayal! Taylor is something of a wordsmith, and the lyrics are worth pondering as you listen. Reverend’s Affair
BJ is supported by his bandmates Jamie Mason on guitar, Kenneth Rymer on reso-guitar, Mikel Laws on banjo, and Tim Williams on bass. They’ve arranged the song in a bluesy, mid-tempo style which serves this melancholy number well.
Have a listen…
Reverend’s Affair and the full Colder Side of Love project are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.
