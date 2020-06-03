Revered Jackson drops for Turning Ground

Kentucky’s Turning Ground has been making noise in the bluegrass world since winning the First Annual Banjo Island Band competition in 2014. Now signed with Pinecastle Records, the quintet is working on a new album of mostly original material.

A debut single is available today, one called Reverend Jackson about a naughty preacher man who loses his life when he gets caught sneaking around with the wrong man’s wife.

Lead singer and guitarist Nathan Arnett says that the song came to him when he was far from his old Kentucky home.

“Reverend Jackson is a song that I wrote while I was spending some time out in Los Angeles, CA. Life out there is completely different from my life here in the hills of Eastern Kentucky… anything goes. I guess that got me thinking about some crazy song ideas. I don’t want to give the whole story of the song away before you hear it, but let’s just say that Reverend Jackson tends to be a bit promiscuous.”

Joining Nathan in the band are Ralph Adams on guitar, Jason Hale on bass, Kyle Kleinman on mandolin, and Josh Hensley on banjo.

Here’s a taste of the track…

Revered Jackson is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.