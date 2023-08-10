Retro 78 introduces two new members

South Carolina’s Retro 78 has been on a roll since they swept into Nashville for SPBGMA 2022 and won the band championship. Signed earlier this year to Ram Cat Records, the group has been working steadily this summer along the east coast.

This week they have announced two new members of Retro 78 who will tour with the band going forward. First up is Brad Kaylor from Cherokee, NC who will be playing bass, and sharing in lead and harmony vocals. Brad grew up singing in church since he was a boy, and has been performing with a number of different bluegrass outfits this past 15 years.

From Blue Ridge, GA comes lead and rhythm guitarist Aaron Sellers, who will likewise take his lead and harmony vocal parts. Like Brad, he has spent many years with a variety of North Georgia bluegrass bands.

Clint Groves, the band’s primary vocalist shared a few words about his new bandmates.

“It’s great to have two new guys that love bluegrass music as much as I do. Brad and Aaron have an appreciation for the three part harmony that sets apart bluegrass from all other music forms. I am excited for our fans to hear Brad’s high lonesome vocals and Aaron’s amazing flatpicking bluegrass guitar.

More than the music, these guys are amazing individuals who I already consider good friends. I look forward to working with them for years to come.

We are thrilled to welcome Brad and Aaron to the Retro 78 family, and can’t wait to share the magic we create together with our fans.”

Retro 78 is completed by Hunter Motts on banjo, Jacob Jackson on mandolin, and Bill Turnbill on fiddle.

Here’s their most recent single, a clever song written by Trey Ward, called Black Vinyl 45.

You can learn more about Retro 78, including where they’re playing, from their official web site.