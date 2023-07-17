Results from the 2023 Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship

Small Fry Fiddle Winner Sawyer Dietrich at the 2023 Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship

The 2023 Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship was held on July 15 on the courthouse square in Leitchfield, located in Grayson County, Kentucky. The event is held each year on the third Saturday of July, in conjunction with the Leitchfield Freedom Festival, bringing vendors, rides, and local eats downtown, all at no charge to attend.

The Championship awards more than $14,500 in prizes across six fiddle age groups, plus a Fiddle-Off for the top prize, as well as competitions for banjo, guitar, mandolin, and dance.

Judges this year were Amy Carwile of Lexington, KY; Bill Jones of Oak Ridge, TN; and Kerry Varble of Salem, OH.

And the 2023 winners are:

Small Fry Fiddle (8 and under)

Sawyer Dietrich – Casa Grande, AZ Isley Dietrich – Casa Grande, AZ Jeremiah Bates – Hartsville, TN Kate Coleman – Vestavia Hills, AL

Jr Jr Fiddle (9 to 12)

Aspen Dietrich – Casa Grande, AZ Kennedy Gambrel – Lexington, KY Ava Salehi – Lexington, KY Sophie Hackworth – Lexington, KY Parker Malone – Owensboro, KY Zoe Hackbarth – Dayton, VA Trey McQueen – Hardinsburg, KY Peli Ross – Benton, KY Lily Coleman – Vestavia Hills, AL Reagan Brown – Springfield, TN Spencer Gardner – Crofton, KY

Jr Fiddle (13 to 17)

Ranelle Dietrich – Casa Grande, AZ Noah Goebel – Elkton, KY Oliver Houchin – Lexington, KY Brie Dietrich – Casa Grande, AZ Riley Buttress – Summersville, MO Madelyn Firster – Sadieville, KY Colton Harris – Seymour, MO Jacob Foster – Freeburg, IL Samuel Lock – Alvaton, KY Layton Yates – Versailles, KY

Young Adult Fiddle (18 to 39)

Andrew Lin – Lexington, KY Tyler Andal – Nashville, TN Isabel Firster – Sadieville, KY Adam French – Leitchfield, KY Virginia Grissom – Lexington, KY Anna Lang – Elkland, MO Elizabeth Coleman – Vestavia Hills, AL Angelica Branum – Murfreesboro, TN

Adult Fiddle (40 to 59)

Justin Branum – Murfreesboro, TN Junior Marriott – Marshfield, MO Richard Foster – Freeburg, IL Scott Miller – Catlettsburg Nancy Decker – Leitchfield, KY

Sr Fiddle (60 and over)

Mark Ralph – Whitesville, KY Brent Young – Anna, TX Rob Pearcy – Smyrna, TN John Paul Jarboe – Philpot, KY

Championship Fiddle-Off

Andrew Lin – Lexington, KY Justin Branum – Murfreesboro, TN Mark Ralph – Whitesville, KY Ranelle Dietrich – Casa Grande, AZ Aspen Dietrich – Casa Grande, AZ

Mandolin

Tyler Andal – Nashville, TN Justin Branum – Murfreesboro, TN Noah Goebel – Elkton, KY Rob Pearcy – Smyrna, TN Jeffery Woodard – Hartsville, TN

Guitar

Adam Wright – Nashville, TN Tyler Andal – Nashville, TN Rob Pearcy – Smyrna, TN Justin Branum – Murfreesboro, TN Jeffery Woodard – Hartsville, TN

Banjo

Aaron Civils – Portland, TN Tyler Andal – Nashville, TN Noah Goebel – Elkton, KY Conner McMeans – Athens, AL Alex Davis – Manchester, TN

Dancing (All Ages)

Elizabeth Clark – Springfield, TN Amelia Brown – Springfield, TN Lily Goebel – Elkton, KY Parker Malone – Owensboro, KY Reagan Brown – Springfield, TN Pam Mahurin – Falls of Rough, KY Will Clark – Barren Plains, TN Angelica Branum – Murfreesboro, TN Samuel Barrett – Leitchfield, KY Emmett & Everett Branum – Murfreesboro, TN

Bud Meredith Showmanship Award – Rob Pearcy Smyrna TN

Congratulations one and all!