Restless video from Adam McIntosh on the Opry

Billy Blue Records has a music video for Adam McIntosh and his current single, Restless, the title track from his most recent album. The video finds him performing the song live with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers on the Grand Ole Opry. Not a bad way to introduce a song!

Adam says that he’s been fond of this rock ‘n’ roll number for some time.

“Restless was one of the songs on the very first CD my family ever bought. It was Mark O’Connor and the New Nashville Cats. I remember it having so much power with Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs, and Vince Gill.

I later stumbled on to the original Carl Perkins (who wrote the song) version and loved it too!! I’ve been tossing this song around for decades, so when it came time to record a project of my own, this was at the very top of my list.”

The album cut features Scott Vestal on banjo and Jason Barie on fiddle, with Adam handling guitar, vocals, mandolin, and bass. In the video we see him singing and playing guitar, along with Chris Davis on mandolin and harmony vocals, Joe Mullins on banjo, Jason Barie on fiddle, and Zach Collier on bass.

Check it out.

Restless, the album and the single, are available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.