Restless Soul – Amanda Cook

If there’s only a single word to describe the music of Florida native Amanda Cook, that word would be compelling. It applies to her vocals, her selection of material and those who comprise her backing band. All of this is beautifully captured on her latest release for Mountain Fever Records, Restless Soul.

The album begins with New Star. Written by Theo MacMillan, this song captures the ebb and flow experienced by those who choose to pursue a professional career in the entertainment business. Cook is assisted all throughout the project by her touring band, which at the time of the recording consisted of Carolyne Van Lierop on banjo and vocals, Troy Boone on mandolin and vocals, Brady Wallen on guitar and vocals, Joshua Faul on bass, and George Mason on fiddle.

The Devil’s Looking Glass by Troy Boone is a fictional ghost story based on a local legend near Boone’s childhood home. This song has a haunting, yet fitting melody, which is most prevalent with each of the instrumental solos.

Goodbye is one of two songs on this album written by Jennifer Strickland. With the typical subject matter of lost love and heartbreak, this is a driving track showing the natural chemistry that Amanda and her bandmates have with each other.

Mitchell Mullins by Tim Stafford and Thomas Cassell is a powerful story song. With its plot being about a man who lost his life tragically, it serves as a cautionary tale for getting involved with the wrong people.

It’s Almost Over by Jeff Partin is the sole gospel song on this recording. With a soothing, peaceful melody punctuated by Wallen’s guitar work, it helps deliver the all-important message of finding hope in God despite the difficulties we may encounter in life.

Restless Soul is a stellar effort. It once again reinforces why Amanda Cook and her artistry make for a compelling and highly enjoyable listen.