Restless Heart and a Rambler’s Soul from Volume Five

Volume Five’s latest single from Mountain Fever Records has made a rapid ascent on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart. The first week Restless Heart and a Rambler’s Soul hit the chart, it came in at #26, and now a week later, they are celebrating the #1 spot.

The song, written by Mark “Brink” Brinkman, is included on their current Karma album, sung as always by fiddler Glen Harrell.

He remembers how this song came to the band….

“Mark Brinkman sent me this song about three years ago, and I knew instantly it was one Iwanted to record. Mark has written many hits throughout the years, and I feel like this is another one!”

Support comes from regular V5 bandmates Aaron Ramsey on mandolin and Jacob Burleson on guitar, along with former members Jeff Partin on bass and Patton Wages on banjo.

Brinkman also recalls how he was inspired to write Restless Heart and a Rambler’s Soul.

“I was talking to my long-time friend Bruce Watson one day, and he said, ‘You need to write a song about a rambler’s soul.’ I told him I liked that idea, and the next day, I sat down and added ‘a restless heart’ to the equation. I’ve always loved to travel and explore, so putting the song together came faster than usual. I wanted to make it a bluegrass driver with a little bit of a twist on the chord progression. The minute I finished it, I knew it might make a perfect song for Volume Five!

Glen Harrell has always been one of my favorite singers. He has depth and emotion in his vocals that you can’t fake. Really genuine. I had pitched songs to Glen before, but this is the first one to ‘stick,’ and I’m sure glad it did. It turned out AMAZING!!! Great pickin’…great harmony…and a great feel!

I hope all the listeners and fans of Volume Five will like this cut as much as I do. As a songwriter, it just doesn’t get much better.”

Have a listen…

Restless Heart and a Rambler’s Soul, and the full Karma album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be purchased directly from the label.

Radio programmers can get all the tracks via AirPlay Direct.