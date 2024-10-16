Restless – Adam McIntosh

Adam McIntosh is a name that should be familiar to most bluegrass fans. Through stints with artists such as Dry Branch Fire Squad and currently as a member of Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, he’s gained a sterling reputation for his smooth vocals and guitar work. Restless, on Billy Blue Records, is McIntosh’s debut solo album, one that gives a more precise look at his talents as a vocalist and instrumentalist.

Baby You Ain’t Baby Anymore, by Jerry Salley and Jenee Fleenor, gets the album off to a driving start. This is one of several tracks where Adam sings all of the vocal harmonies. Alongside Adam on guitar and bass is Ned Luberecki on banjo, Mitch Meadors on mandolin, and Jason Barie on fiddle, who contributed to all thirteen tracks.

The title track, Restless, is a grassed up rendition of a song written and first recorded by rock and roll pioneer, Carl Perkins, in 1968. Adam’s vocal harmonies give this piece just the right feel. It should be noted that McIntosh plays the majority of the instruments on this and several other tracks, all at a very high level. This song in particular is a prime example of his instrumental virtuosity. The only instrument not played by McIntosh on this song is banjo, which is performed by Scott Vestal.

Although Girl Behind the Bar is primarily known to listeners as a Stanley Brothers song, it wouldn’t be surprising if some connect it with Adam’s tenure in the Dry Branch Fire Squad, who made it a primary part of their performances after recording it in 1993. Here McIntosh gives this dark tale a contemporary feel with strong tenor vocals by Jesse Smathers and stout banjo playing from Ron Stewart.

Eat, Drink and Be Merry (Tomorrow You’ll Cry), by Celia and Sandra Ferguson, is a sad lament first recorded by country singer Porter Wagoner in 1954. Fittingly, this track features Don Rigsby on tenor vocals, who gives this piece just the right amount of emotion with his performance. Ned Luberecki once again contributes banjo to this track.

Peaceful Easy Feeling is a true classic. McIntosh’s treatment of this Eagles standard is notably well executed, with wonderful harmony vocals from his sister, Angie McIntosh Lewis. Like other tracks, Adam plays banjo, mandolin, guitar, and bass, while Jason Barie plays fiddle and Mike Rogers provides percussion.

The highlight of this entire recording is Adam’s rendition of Touch of God’s Hand by Bob Nolan. Featuring Jesse Smathers and John Meador on harmony vocals, this is one of those performances that will make the hair stand up on the back of your neck. Also on this track is Evan Lanier, who appears here playing banjo.

The project closes with the gospel acapella quartet, Higher Than I. With Adam on lead and baritone vocals, Mike Rogers sings tenor along with Dale Perry, who provides thunderous bass singing. It’s hard to imagine this album ending in any other way.

Restless is a stellar release from start to finish. Along with its excellent song selection, this release truly encapsulates Adam McIntosh’s prowess, both vocally and instrumentally.