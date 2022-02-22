ResoGat to return in July after two year hiatus

Skip to content
The organizers of
ResoGat, an annual meeting of resonator guitar enthusiasts, is delighted to announce that the event will be held in 2022 after missing the past two years owing to COVID-19 restrictions.
Initially known as A Gathering of Resonateurs, this three day meeting was launched in 2000 at a property in Pennsylvania, known as In The Woods, which belonged to the family of John Dopyera, Jr. John was a descendent of the Dopera brothers who created the resophonic guitar, giving its name as a contraction of their own.
Dopera Brothers was shortened to Dobro, a name that has stuck with the instrument since the 1930s, regardless of the manufacturer.
John and his wife, Margaret, graciously invited Dobro lovers to join them at their home over the 4th of July weekend of 2000. They continued to do so until 2005 when they sold the property, at which time the existing Resonateurs formed a committee to search out a new location.
These days, ResoGat is held at the Holiday Inn Express in Wilkesboro, NC loosely over the July 4 weekend. Designed as more of a meeting place for reso lovers than a festival, you will find instruments on display, workshops, informal jams, and exhibitor room, plus a Community Concert and an awards dinner. This year’s dates are July 6-9.
If you have ever been to the annual Banjothon in Knoxville you’ll understand the vibe of ResoGat.
There is no fee to attend, though a $20 donation does reserve your registration and gets you a ResoGat t-shirt. Hotel accommodations at the Holiday Inn Express are not handled by the organizers, but can be obtained at a special price of $94/night by calling the reservation center at (336) 838-1800.
All players and lovers of the resonator guitar are welcomed at the event, regardless of skill, experience, or even instrument ownership. It’s all in good fun, meant to facilitate fellowship and communication among lovers of all things reso.
Full details on registration
can be found online.
