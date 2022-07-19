ResoGAT 2022 report with photos

Posted on by Guest Contributor

This report and photos are a contribution from Rolo Lassiter.

The 21st annual ResoGAT (the original Dopyera gathering of resophonic guitarist ethusiasts) was held July 6-9 at the Holiday Inn Express in Wilkesboro, NC. There were over 100 Dobro players attending from across the country.

The event was led by Todd Borger from Wake Forest, NC. There were six builders displaying their goods, the most notable being Paul Beard. Also attending were Peter Mosco, Stephen Griffis, David Koebel, David McClary, Jerret Hall, and Riece Brown. There was also a wonderful Tut Taylor memorabilia display by Corey Lee Mcquade.

The 2022 honoree was Leroy McNees from the Andy Griffith Show, the legendary Country Boys, and the Kentucky Colonels. Leroy held an informative workshop on his lifetime achievements. Pammy Davis Lassiter was recognized for her 15 years of leading ResoGAT. She received an engraved Slyde Compartment made by Jerret Hall.

There were workshops, auctions, a raffle, much jamming, and a banquet. Notable attendees included Josh Swift, Tim Graves, Matt Ledbetter,, and Mike Esposito who is the only person to attend all the ResoGATs.

Check out Resogat.org and, on Facebook in the groups section.

  • ResoGAT banner signed each year by the participants - photo by RT Lassiter
  • David McClary checks out the 2022 ResoGAT exhibitor booths - photo by RT Lassiter
  • Larry Klein and Reice Brown exhibiting at ResoGAT 2022 - photo by RT Lassiter
  • Workshop with Pat Walker at ResoGAT 2022 - photo by RT Lassiter
  • Jamming at ResoGAT 2022 - photo by RT Lassiter
  • Jamming at ResoGAT 2022 - photo by RT Lassiter
  • Jamming at ResoGAT 2022 - photo by RT Lassiter
  • Leroy "Mack" McNees receives a Lifetime Achievement Award from Larry Maltz at ResoGAT 2022 - photo by RT Lassiter
  • Larry Williams, Pamm Lassiter, and Josh Swift at ResoGAT 2022 - photo by RT Lassiter
  • Todd Borger (Head of Committee), Matt Leadbetter, and Stephen Griffis at ResoGAT 2022 - photo by RT Lassiter
  • Todd Borger, Stephen Griffis, Bobby Wright, Pammy Lassiter, Paul Beard, Matt Leadbetter, LeRoy McNees, and Josh Swift at ResoGAT 2022 - photo by RT Lassiter
  • Frank Poindexter and J P Johnson at ResoGAT 2022 - photo by RT Lassiter
  • Exhibitors: Matt Leadbetter display of Phil Leadbetter's memorabilia foreground; Peter Mosco's guitars left center, and Paul Beard's table right rear at ResoGAT 2022 - photo by RT Lassiter
  • David Koebel's guitars left corner, and Corey Lee McQuade's display of Tut Taylor's memorabilia at ResoGAT 2022 - photo by RT Lassiter
  • LeRoy 'Mack' McNees and Corey Lee McQuade at ResoGAT 2022 - photo by RT Lassiter
  • Paul Beard and David Koebel at ResoGAT 2022 - photo by RT Lassiter
  • Larry Maltz, Corey Lee McQuade, and Matt Levine at ResoGAT 2022 - photo by RT Lassiter
  • Workshop with Paul Beard at ResoGAT 2022 - photo by RT Lassiter
  • Leroy 'Mack' McNees , Mike Esposito, and Frank Poindexter at ResoGAT 2022 - photo by RT Lassiter
  • LeRoy Mack McNees and Todd Borger at ResoGAT 2022 - photo by RT Lassiter
  • John Boulding, Jim Nagle, Lou Wamp, Patricia Ann Eaves, and Don Brown at ResoGAT 2022 - photo by RT Lassiter
  • Pammy Lassiter's Slyde Compartment Award at ResoGAT 2022 - photo by RT Lassiter

