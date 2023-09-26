Report from Uncle Pen Fest at Bean Blossom

Posted on by Guest Contributor

Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass at Bean Blossom – photo © Roger Black

This report is a contribution from Roger Black, MC at the Bill Monroe Music Park in Bean Blossom, IN, and at the Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Festival. The photos are ones he took during this year’s Uncle Pen Fest.

On Friday night Sept. 22, 2023 Vassar Clements was inducted into the Bill Monroe Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame at the Bill Monroe Music Park in Bean Blossom, IN., Michael Cleveland played some classic Vassar Clements tunes during the induction ceremony and finished out the night with a ninety minute set of classic Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper.

On Saturday night, September 23, Tom Gray was inducted into the Bill Monroe Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame for his role as an extraordinary bass player with both the Country Gentlemen and The Seldom Scene. He played an hour long set with the Country Gentlemen Tribute Band and proved even at age 82, he is still one of the best bass players alive. The honor was well deserved.

