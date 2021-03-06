Remy’s Breakdown video from Daisy Caire

Skip to content
16 year old California flatpicker,
Daisy Caire, is celebrating the release of her debut album, , today. Imagine the excitement of seeing that happen while still in your teens. Chasin’ After The Wind
But this is far more than a “cute kid” project. Daisy is a superb guitarist, and a fine singer and songwriter with skills and soul far beyond her age. We had highlighted a video for her debut single back in January, one she wrote about her grandmother titled
, and today we are delighted to share an instrumental she wrote on guitar. Hello Granny
She calls this tune
Remy’s Breakdown, named for her younger sister’s first baby goat she had raised. In the video we get to see Daisy pick the tune on her trusty flat top box, intercut with scenes of little sis with her precious bitty goats.
She is supported on this track by Laurie Lewis on bass, Brandon Godman on fiddle, and Rainy Miatke on mandolin. This tune had won 2nd place in the Mike Auldridge Instrumental Composition Contest in 2019 – when she was 14.
Chasin’ After The Wind is available now wherever you stream or download music online. If you want ti support Daisy directly, she has both CDs and downloads enabled on her web site.
