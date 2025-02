Del McCoury at the Remembering Earl Concert in Shelby, NC (2/15/25) – photo © Bryce LaFoon

Bryce LaFoon also made it out to Shelby, NC last weekend to catch Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and the Del McCoury Band at the Earl Scruggs Center in their annual Remembering Earl concert. The show is a benefit for the Center, which houses the official Earl Scruggs Museum, located not far from where Earl was born.

Here are the images Bryce shared with us.