Remembering Alex Trebek with Bluegrass Jeopardy

In honor of the late, beloved game show host, Alex Trebek, here is a bluegrass version of
Jeopardy. Sorry… no real prize money here. Remember this IS bluegrass. But at least maybe it will test your knowledge of the genre, and may be something enjoyable to do in the midst of a pandemic.
Answers first, questions below – and don’t cheat!
Category: FIRSTS
Answers:
$100 – Credited with making classic G runs
$200 – Scruggs’ inspiration for three finger style picking
$300 – Fincastle, VA
$400 – Famous mandolinist who started by picking banjo with Jimmy Martin.
$500 – First all-female group to win IBMA’s Vocal Group of the Year
Category: IMPORTANT DATES
Answers:
$100 – September 13, 1911
$200 –
December 8, 1945 $300 – (Daily Double) December 8, 1962 and April 3, 1964
$400 – September 3-5, 1965
$500 – Year that IBMA was founded
Category: SONGWRITERS
Answers:
$100 – Wrote
Blue Moon of Kentucky $200 – Co-wrote
Rocky Top $300 – Dick Burnett
$400 – Composer of
Little Mountain Church House, Erase the Miles, and I’m Not Over You $500 – Composer of
Steel Rails
Category: SONG LYRICS
Answers:
$100 – Flatt and Scruggs sponsor’s theme song
$200 – Driver of mules
$300 – 1352
$400 – Sold the morning paper
$500 – Basis of
Highway 40 Blues
Category: MUSICIANS
Answers:
$100 – Bill Monroe’s first banjo picker
$200 – At 75, he is still “Little”
$300 – Inducted into both the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Country Music Hall of Fame in 2018
$400 – “The Old Kentucky Fox Hunter”
$500 – the claw
Questions: FIRSTS
Who is Lester Flatt?
Who is Dewitt “Snuffy” Jenkins?
What is the site of the first bluegrass festival?
Who is Doyle Lawson?
Who is Sister Sadie?
Questions: IMPORTANT DATES
What is Bill Monroe’s birthday?
When did Flatt and Scruggs make their Grand Ole Opry debut?
What dates did Flatt and Scruggs appear at Carnegie Hall?
When was the first bluegrass festival held?
What is significant about the year 1985 in bluegrass?
Questions:
SONGWRITERS
Who is Bill Monroe?
Who are Boudleaux and Felice Bryant?
Who wrote
Man of Constant Sorrow? Who is Carl Jackson?
Who is Louisa Branscomb?
Questions:
SONG LYRICS
What was the Martha White theme?
Who is a Muleskinner?
What is the number of guitar pickers in Nashville (according to
Nashville Cats)? Who is Jimmy Brown?
What is a road in Kentucky?
Questions:
MUSICIANS
Who is David ‘Sringbean’ Akeman?
Who is Little Roy Lewis?
Who is Ricky Skaggs?
Who is Curly Ray Cline?
Who is J.D. Crowe?
How’d you do?
