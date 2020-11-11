Remembering Alex Trebek with Bluegrass Jeopardy

In honor of the late, beloved game show host, Alex Trebek, here is a bluegrass version of Jeopardy. Sorry… no real prize money here. Remember this IS bluegrass. But at least maybe it will test your knowledge of the genre, and may be something enjoyable to do in the midst of a pandemic.

Answers first, questions below – and don’t cheat!

Category: FIRSTS

Answers:

$100 – Credited with making classic G runs

$200 – Scruggs’ inspiration for three finger style picking

$300 – Fincastle, VA

$400 – Famous mandolinist who started by picking banjo with Jimmy Martin.

$500 – First all-female group to win IBMA’s Vocal Group of the Year

Category: IMPORTANT DATES

Answers:

$100 – September 13, 1911

$200 – December 8, 1945

December 8, 1945 $300 – (Daily Double) December 8, 1962 and April 3, 1964

$400 – September 3-5, 1965

$500 – Year that IBMA was founded

Category: SONGWRITERS

Answers:

$100 – Wrote Blue Moon of Kentucky

$200 – Co-wrote Rocky Top

$300 – Dick Burnett

$400 – Composer of Little Mountain Church House, Erase the Miles, and I’m Not Over You

$500 – Composer of Steel Rails

Category: SONG LYRICS

Answers:

$100 – Flatt and Scruggs sponsor’s theme song

$200 – Driver of mules

$300 – 1352

$400 – Sold the morning paper

$500 – Basis of Highway 40 Blues

Category: MUSICIANS

Answers:

$100 – Bill Monroe’s first banjo picker

$200 – At 75, he is still “Little”

$300 – Inducted into both the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Country Music Hall of Fame in 2018

$400 – “The Old Kentucky Fox Hunter”

$500 – the claw

Questions: FIRSTS

Who is Lester Flatt? Who is Dewitt “Snuffy” Jenkins? What is the site of the first bluegrass festival? Who is Doyle Lawson? Who is Sister Sadie?

Questions: IMPORTANT DATES

What is Bill Monroe’s birthday? When did Flatt and Scruggs make their Grand Ole Opry debut? What dates did Flatt and Scruggs appear at Carnegie Hall? When was the first bluegrass festival held? What is significant about the year 1985 in bluegrass?

Questions: SONGWRITERS

Who is Bill Monroe? Who are Boudleaux and Felice Bryant? Who wrote Man of Constant Sorrow? Who is Carl Jackson? Who is Louisa Branscomb?

Questions: SONG LYRICS

What was the Martha White theme? Who is a Muleskinner? What is the number of guitar pickers in Nashville (according to Nashville Cats)? Who is Jimmy Brown? What is a road in Kentucky?

Questions: MUSICIANS

Who is David ‘Sringbean’ Akeman? Who is Little Roy Lewis? Who is Ricky Skaggs? Who is Curly Ray Cline? Who is J.D. Crowe?

How’d you do?