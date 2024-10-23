Remember Who You Are from Big Country Bluegrass

Rebel Records has a new single for traditional bluegrass stalwarts Big Country Bluegrass this week, and we are pleased to offer an early listen to our readers this afternoon.

Since putting the band together almost 40 years ago, founders Tommy and Teresa Sells have kept a solid band that maintains the mountain sound that has long typified the Virginia/Carolina style. With Tommy on mandolin and Teresa on guitar, the current group also features Eddie Gill on guitar, Billy Hawkes on fiddle, Daniel Martin on banjo, and Tony King on bass.

Tommy says that they all love this untaxed whiskey number, Remember Who You Are, set to release on Friday, October 25.

“When it came time to pick the first single for this recording, Remember Who You Are kept coming to mind. Songwriter Greg Preece wrote The Whiskey or the Coal for our last Rebel project, and we believe he’s written another standout song for this album.

It’s a bluegrass moonshining song, and the lyrics really spoke to us. The song not only tells how the moonshine tradition is passed down from grandfather to son, and then on to a grandson, but also relates the importance of taking pride in your work.

We hope folks enjoy Remember Who You Are.

Gill sings the lead in his high, mountain style, with harmony vocals provided by Teresa and Billy.

If you like it hard core and lonesome, this one’s for you.

Remember Who You Are will be available October 25 from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.