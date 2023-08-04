Remember Us from Alice Gerrard

Alice Gerrard – photo © Libby Rodenbough

Alice Gerrard has spent her entire adult life dedicated to bluegrass and old time music, both within the tradition that came before her, and contributing a raft of new material to that same register. Her associations with fellow stalwarts like Hazel Dickens and Mike Seeger are the stuff of legend in this music.

Now, at a time when most people would be retired, Gerrard is still recording and doing limited touring at 89 years of age. A new album, Sun to Sun, is set for release later this year on Sleepy Cat Records, which includes a dozen new songs she has written.

Speaking about this new effort, Alice addresses the possibility that it could be her

“In the dark of the night I think sometimes about how this might be my final recording, my final mattress, my final car, my final dog—but then you never know….”

A debut single, Remember Us, is just released, an a cappella arrangement, gospel style, that calls on all of us to keep the people who have preceded us in mind. Harmony vocals are contributed by Tatiana Hargreaves and Reed Stutz.

Have a listen…

Remember Us is available now from popular download and streaming services online.