Remember Me – first single from the Bibelhauser Brothers

Oh no… there’s two of them!

Bluegrass fans have known Aaron Bibelhauser for some years, especially in central Kentucky, where his radio program, Bluegrass Evolution, airs every weekend on WFPK. He is also a noted bluegrass songwriter whose songs have been recorded by artists like Del McCoury, Balsam Range, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Dale Ann Bradley, Terry Baucom, and more, and recently as a singer and performer as well, both as a solo artist, with The Wooks, and with Wolfpen Branch.

Folks in Aaron’s hometown of Louisville also have seen and heard him perform with his identical twin brother, Adam, in their band, Relic, and now the two Bibelhauser Brothers have reunited for a recording project together.

A debut single is available now, their take on the bluegrass classic, Remember Me, written and originally recorded by Lulu Belle and Scotty Wiseman in 1940. It’s one of those warm and familiar songs that always seems to generate a glow, and the Bibelhauser boys give it an uptempo brother duet style reading.

Aaron says that their goal was to bring to mind the many wonderful duet singing teams we have known in bluegrass.

“In the early years of singing with my brother, I believe we conjured a force from within that truly guided our journey to adulthood. Like the confluence of two streams our voices united, keeping us connected to one another beyond the bounds of our youth. It is my hope that we have created something here that lives up to the authenticity of early brother duets from days gone by, while solidifying the unique bond between us for the years that lie ahead.”

With Aaron on banjo, reso-guitar, and vocal, and Adam on bass and vocal, the brothers are assisted by Michael Cleveland on mandolin and Jeff Guernsey on fiddle.

Have a listen…

Remember Me from the Bibelhauser Brothers is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can contact Aaron online or on Facebook to get a copy of the single for airplay.