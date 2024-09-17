Remedy Tree to Mountain Fever Records

For several years now, Florida’s Remedy Tree has been entertaining audiences with their snappy and creative original bluegrass music. Since performing in last year’s Bluegrass Ramble as an invited showcase act during World of Bluegrass, the rest of the bluegrass world has taken notice as well.

Among those noticing was Amanda Cook, COO with Mountain Fever Records, who has just signed the band to the label.

“After discovering Remedy Tree on social media, I knew they needed to be part of our 2023 showcase. Their energy and originality captivated the fans, and I was incredibly impressed. I’m excited to see what this talented young band will achieve, and thrilled to welcome them to the Mountain Fever family!”

The band is based around the music of the husband-and-wife team of Gabriel and Abigail Acevedo. They started Remedy Tree in 2015 as a vehicle for Gabriel’s original songs, more in a folk vibe, which changed when they added banjo and mandolin to the mix. Both Acevedo’s grew up with bluegrass and old time music, and started learning to play as youngsters. In the group, Gabriel is on guitar, Abigail on bass, with Nathan Beaumont on banjo and Bryce Griffin on mandolin.

Gabriel says that they are all over the moon to be working with Amanda and Mountain Fever.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter of Remedy Tree’s journey! This opportunity with Mountain Fever Records is something we’ve been dreaming up for some time, and we are eager to share the new music with you all. The possibilities are endless, and we’re ready to reach new heights. Stay tuned for what’s to come, and we’ll catch you all on the road.”

To offer a taste of their sound, here’s a video for a single they released last year, Don’t Look Back.

A new single from Remedy Tree with Mountain Fever is expected in October.

You can learn more about the band by visiting them online.