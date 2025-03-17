Remains To Be Scene – The Seldom Scene

Fifty-three years into a bluegrass career and releasing their 24th album, The Seldom Scene needs no introduction. But for those new to bluegrass, the group started jamming in 1971 in banjo player Ben Eldridge’s basement, moved to a weekly gig at The Red Fox Inn in Bethesda, MD, and then to the Birchmere in Alexandria, VA. The band may have been seldom seen at festivals, but they were often played.

Remains To Be Scene is dedicated to the late Ben Eldridge, the Seldom Scene’s banjo player for 44 years, and the project takes the listener through a range of emotions. Many will play this album on a streaming service and miss the liner notes, but do yourself a favor and buy the album. The notes include an important article penned by the late Ben Eldridge, in which he shares how the band formed and then reformed in 1995 after losing three band members. ”Gentle Ben,” the last original member, gives each current band member a heartfelt shoutout. There is likewise a moving tribute from the band to Ben. Additionally, Dudley Connell, is just retired after 30 years with the Scene. Grammy award-winning Clay Hess, who is not on this album, has just joined the band, so more good things are ahead.

As always, the boys showcase their skills as top-tier instrumentalists. The songs here are not at breakneck speed but demonstrate how tight, fluid, and beautiful a band with instrumentalists with 30,000+ hours of playing time can sound together—as smooth as a fine, well-aged bourbon.

If you’re pressed for time, be sure to listen to these four songs:

Last of the Steam-Powered Trains, which features Lou Reid on lead vocal, is a song from the rock band The Kinks that has been magically, almost supernaturally, transformed into an up-tempo, driving bluegrass bop. This one is destined for radio play and will be a favorite.

Walking Down The Line is a Bob Dylan song that was remade by The Country Gentlemen as the lead cut of their 1972 album, The Award Winning Country Gentlemen. Lou Reid crushes the lead vocal on this remake. I’m sure Doyle Lawson, who sang the original version with the Country Gentlemen, would agree. Here, banjo player extraordinaire Ron Stewart reminds me so much of Bill Emerson. This a brilliant rendition of a song unknown to many younger bluegrassers.

White Line, written by Canadian Willie P. Bennett, was originally sung by the late Dr. John Starling on the Live at the Cellar Door album. This version is a classic, emotive Seldom Scene ballad with lonesome lyrics and a haunting lead vocal by Lou Reid. Fred Travers is playing the same 1935 Dobro that original dobroist Mike Auldridge played on the Scene’s original version of the song (1974). Ronnie Simpkins’s bowed bass and Ron Stewart’s smooth fiddle are next level.

Show Me The Way To Go Home, written by Cullen Galyean from Low Gap, NC, is a spunky, gospel-leaning number. There are a few well-timed Monroe mando licks and some fine harmony vocals. The lyrics echo the feelings of many tired bluegrass road warriors sitting in a smoke-filled bar, longing for home. This song has a deeper meaning, given the recent passing of Ben Eldridge and the retirement of Dudley Connell.

Bottom line: This is not a sad album, but it is an emotional send-off to two bluegrass legends with well-crafted songs, top-level playing, and some songs you will want on your playlist. Kudos to the graphic artist for the clever cover art. IYKYK.