Relief fund launched for Glen Duncan

A medical relief fund has been created at gofundme for popular Nashville fiddler Glen Duncan. Just a month ago he suffered a stroke while driving, and has been hospitalized at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he has shown remarkable progress, especially considering his age of 68 years.

Now recovering in a rehab facility, Glen and his family are coming to grip with the fact that it may take him quite some time to get back into playing shape, as he is unable to use his left arm or leg. Fortunately, there seems to be little cognitive disruption, but playing the fiddle, his sole livelihood, seems unlikely any time soon.

As a result, his good friend and fellow fiddler Deanie Richardson of Sister Sadie, has created a fundraiser to help with the accumulating medical bills, not to mention loss of income.

It is highly unlikely that any bluegrass or country fan hasn’t heard Glen’s fiddle at some point, and odds are you’ve heard him many times. A short list of artists he has recorded with includes Bill Monroe, Doyle Lawson, The Osborne Brothers, Josh Graves, Merle Haggard, Shania Twain, Dolly Parton, and Loretta Lynn, among many, many others. Duncan was Larry Cordle’s initial partner with Lonesome Standard Time, and had played on a great number of bluegrass tracks each year until his stroke.

Deanie’s appeal at gofundme is direct and personal.

“We are calling on our family, friends, and the music community to help the Duncan family out. Any amount is greatly appreciated. I love this man with all my heart and, if you know him, you love him too. If you don’t know him, I wish you did. He is one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever known. Thank you all so much for your help.”

She has set a goal of $200,000, and given all of Glen’s fans and friends in the music business, that seems like a reachable number.

Gofundme allows donations to be safely and easily processed online using major credit cards or online payment apps like Venmo, PayPal, Apple Pay, or Google Pay.

As Richardson said, even small contributions add up to the sort of support the Duncan family needs at this time. Please consider whether you are able to participate.

Full details can be seen online.