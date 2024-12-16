Reindeer Boogie video from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Last year Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers cut a swinging bluegrass version of Reindeer Boogie for their Because It’s Christmas Time album with Billy Blue Records.

There’s no new Christmas music from them for 2024, but they did create this music video for Reindeer Boogie, with Joe donning the Santa gear for an outdoor shoot.

The song was written by Cordia Volkmar, Donnie Brooks, and Hank Snow, and was released by Snow in 1953, its first recording.

Have a look/listen below…

Reindeer Boogie and the full Because It’s Christmas album, with 10 tracks of mostly new bluegrass holiday songs, are available from popular download and streaming services online. The audio CD can be ordered directly from the artists.

