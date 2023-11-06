Reindeer Boogie from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers have a big week ahead of them. Their big fall bluegrass festival, Industrial Strength Bluegrass, kicks off on Thursday in Ohio. Plus their 2023 holiday project, Because It’s Christmas Time, releases on Friday on Billy Blue Records.

We’re happy to help share their early Christmas spirit with a track from the album, Reindeer Boogie, originally released as the B side to a Hank Snow holiday single in 1953. Written by Cordia Volkmar, Donnie Brooks, and Hank Snow, it’s a whimsical retelling of the familiar Santa story for Christmas Eve, done up in a boogie grass style.

Joe sings the lead and plays banjo, supported by Ramblers Adam McIntosh on guitar, Jason Barie on fiddle, Chris Davis on mandolin, and Randy Barnes on bass.

It’s a fun track. Have a listen…

Joe and the guys will also be embarking on a Christmas tour in December, celebrating the music from the new record, and a good many holiday classics. Show dates include:

12/2: A Bluegrass Christmas Jamboree with Authentic Unlimited, Northeast State Community College, Blountville, TN

12/3: Lee Theater, Pennington Gap, VA

12/8: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church , Bowling Green, OH

12/9: Ragamuffin Hall, Mifflin, PA

12/10: Clifton Opera House, Clifton, OH

12/14: The Station Inn, Nashville, TN

12/15: TBA

12/16: Carolyn Jones Gospel Singing Barn, Somerset, KY

Ticket details can be found online.

Reindeer Boogie is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders for Because It’s Christmas Time can be placed now as well.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.