Reincarnation in Retrospect from Thomas Cassel

Fast becoming one of bluegrass music’s most admired songwriters, Thomas Cassell has made a strong and inedible impression on our industry in just a short time.

For his latest Mountain Fever Records single, Cassell presents a truly thoughtful song called Reincarnation in Retrospect, which he sings as well. It discusses how many persons and personalities the narrator has embodied over his life, as he considers his life in reverse.

It’s a brisk and spirited grasser, with as close to the ideal bluegrass rhythm section one might assemble today. With Cassell on mandolin, we have Tim Stafford on guitar, Ron Stewart on banjo, Brownyn Keith-Hynes on fiddle, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, and Max Etling on bass. Ashby Frank and Amanda Fields sing harmony. All deliver what’s needed for a crackerjack track.

This one is a keeper, for sure. Check it out…

Reincarnation in Retrospect is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.