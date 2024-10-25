Regrets in the Rearview video from Nefesh Mountain

With a new double album set to hit next year, Eric Lindberg and Doni Zasloff of Nefesh Mountain are releasing new music this fall.

For several years now the husband-and-wife duo, and their band, have been performing a mix of their original bluegrass music drawn from their Jewish spirituality, and a more-and-more steady drift towards Americana. To settle these perhaps conflicting audience demands, this next project, Beacons, is a two-disc album with one highlighting the grassy side and the other with an eye towards an Americana sound.

A new single, Regrets in the Rearview, with accompanying music video, showcases both Eric’s instrumental skills and Doni’s comfortable singing voice on a song they wrote together. Studio support comes from Lindberg on guitar, with Rob McCoury on banjo, Sam Bush on mandolin, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Jerry Douglas on reso-guitar, and Mark Schatz on bass.

All of the music on Beacons is based around the couple’s desire to see the world pull away from conflict, and instead focus on unity and peace.

Eric says of the song…

“Regrets in the Rearview is a song meant to be a beacon, a reminder to stay present and keep moving forward instead of dwelling on the past.”

Check it out…

Regrets in the Rearview is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders for the Beacons double album are likewise enabled online.