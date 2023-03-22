Refrigerator Homemade Picture Show – Crandall Creek featuring Shannon Slaughter

Crandall Creek has a new single today, a collaboration with bluegrass singer Shannon Slaughter.

It’s a homey, family-oriented song fromy the band’s primary songwriters, Jerry Andrews and Kathy Wigman Lesnock, which describes the love we have for our children and grandchildren, expressed in the scribbled art they have created for us.

Jerry tells us how the story of Refrigerator Homemade Picture Show occurred to him.

“The song came to me one day as a cascade of my grandkid’s artwork peeled off the refrigerator door. As I picked it up, it made me think of all the creativity kids have. Sometimes I wouldn’t know what the picture in the drawing was, but I applauded just the same.”

When it came time to record, the Creekers asked good friend of the band Shannon Slaughter to sing the track, and he quickly agreed saying…

“Jerry and Kathy have crafted a song that will touch anyone’s heart. The sight of children’s or grandchildren’s art on the refrigerator door is timeless.”

Have a listen…

Refrigerator Homemade Picture Show is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

You can learn more about Crandall Creek and their original music online.