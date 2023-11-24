Reflection drops for Authentic Unlimited, plus Opry debut

Authentic Unlimited – photo © Laci Mack

What are you doing with the day after Thanksgiving? Black Friday sales? Watching sports on TV? Cooking up some turkey soup?

Well the guys in Authentic Unlimited have a big day in store. In addition to releasing their next single with Billy Blue Records, Reflection, they are heading for Nashville and their debut tonight on the Grand Ole Opry. Be sure to tune in to listen on WSM at 8:00 p.m., or watch live on the Circle TV Facebook page. Darin & Brooke Aldridge will also be on tonight’s (11/24) show.

Reflection is another song from guitarist John Meador, which he also sings in his soaring tenor. Taken at ludicrous speed, it’s the story of a humble man asking for his true love’s hand. Meador demonstrates again why he’s become one of the most talked about vocalists in bluegrass music.

Ample support is provided by AU bandmates Eli Johnston on banjo, Jesse Brock on mandolin, Stephen Burwell on fiddle, and Jerry Cole on bass.

Hold on tight, and have a listen…

Reflection is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

We will share whatever video or photos we can get from tonight’s Opry debut next week. Break a leg, boys!