Redon & Gomez – double banjo bluegrass from Europe

For anyone who believes that European bluegrass players are somehow second rate, or pale in comparison to how it’s done in the US, here is a track that will set you straight. It is taken from a new album by two top Euro-pickers, Jean Marie Redon of France, and Lluis Gomez of Spain, surely among the finest banjoists on the European scene.

The record is titles Una Más, which translates as One More. It features both twin and side-by-side banjo playing from Lluis and Jean Marie, accompanied by a crack band assembled from the best grassers in western Europe.

On this track, Mr. Glubo, which they have agreed to let us premiere, are Carol Duran and Raphael Maillet on fiddle, Marta Roma on cello, Josep Traver on guitar, Jesper Rubner Petersen on mandolin, and Maribel Rivero on bass. And, of course, Redon and Gomez on the five.

You can find this track, and all of Una Más, on popular download and streaming services online.