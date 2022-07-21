Redbud Tree drops for Thomas Cassell

Mountain Fever Records has released a second single from Thomas Cassell’s upcoming solo project with the label, What You Need To Prove.

Thomas has put together quite a resume for such a young artist in bluegrass, including winning the National Mandolin Championship last year at Winfield, and a Momentum Award for Instrumentalist of the Year from the IBMA in 2020. Cassell currently tours as a member of Circus No. 9 whose latest recording has just been released.

Redbud Tree is one he pulled from rock guitarist and vocalist Mark Knopfler, famous for his role in the British band, Dire Straits.

He says it goes back a decade, though he didn’t discover the song until recently, and he offers credit to those who supported him in the studio.

“I first heard this song in 2018 while doing a deep dive into Mark Knopfler’s catalog. This tune kicks off his 2012 record Privateering – I’ll bet I played this song over ten times before getting on to the rest of the record. I jotted the song down as a potential cover for my next record, and luckily, we were able to cut it in 2021. I wanted to capture as much as I could from the original recording in my own – such as the bass mimicking the kick drum at the beginning or the mandolin break quoting the guitar solo. Even further though, I thought all the folks you hear gave this track its own unique life – Jacob Metz’s dobro, Julian Pinelli’s fiddle, Vince Ilagan’s bass, Tim Stafford’s guitar (he actually plays two guitar tracks on this one), and lastly some fantastic harmony singing from Dale Ann Bradley and Dan Boner. It wouldn’t sound like it does without these fine folks.”

Check it out…

Redbud Tree from Thomas Cassell is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at Airplay Direct.