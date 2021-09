Red Toad Road video by Carolyn Eyerly

Northern Virginia bluegrass singer and songwriter, Carolyn Eyerly, has released a music video for another of the songs on her current Patuxent Music album, The Sunny Side of Life.

This one is called Red Toad Road, which Carolyn says was inspired by something she saw along the highway.

“I call this original song, Red Toad Road, the ‘Hotel California’ of bluegrass because it is about the seduction of addiction – being lured by whatever dark desire that strickens one’s soul.

I saw the road sign for Red Toad Road off of the I-95 corridor in Maryland and was drawn in by the name. It kept haunting my mind so I wrote a haunting song.”

In the video we see clips from Eyerly and her studio band recording the track, along with producer Dede Wyland. Carolyn is on guitar, with Danny Knicely on mandolin, Chris Luquette on lead guitar, Mike Munford on banjo, Ronnie Simpkins on bass, and Fred Travers on dobro. Ron Stewart added fiddle after the session. Harmony vocals are provided by Janine Lewis and Mary DeGuire Romagnoli.

Check it out.

Red Toad Road and The Sunny Side of Life are available from popular download and streaming sites online, and on CD directly from Patuxent Music.