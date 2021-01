Red Toad Road from Carolyn Eyerly

More new music in the new year, this time from Carolyn Eyerly on Patuxent Music.

Carolyn has been part of the active bluegrass scene in northern Virginia for the past decade, having been a founding member of Sweet Yonder, the Capitol region’s all-female bluegrass band. 2019 saw them receiving WAMMIE award nominations for Best Bluegrass Band and Best Bluegrass Album.

Her new album is called Sunny Side of Life, and includes seven of her original compositions among the 12 tracks. She is accompanied by some of the top pickers in NoVA – Danny Knicely on mandolin, Chris Luquette on guitar, Mike Munford on banjo, Ronnie Simpkins on bass, Ron Stewart on fiddle, and Fred Travers on reso-guitar. Harmony vocals are provided by Eyerly’s Sweet Yonder bandmates Mary DeGuire Romagnoli and Janine Lewis.

Here’s an example of one of Carolyn’s compositions, Red Toad Road, which offers a taste of her sound from the new record.

Sunny Side of Life is available now wherever you stream or download music online. CDs and downloads can be purchased from Patuxent Records, and radio programmers can get the tracks at AirPlay Direct.