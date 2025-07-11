Red Dirt, White House, Blue Ridge Mountain Home from the Tennessee Bluegrass Band

The Tennessee Bluegrass Band has a single to offer today, a new Tim Raybon song about the old homeplace, something everyone who has moved away from a rural family homestead can relate to right away.

The group is helmed by young banjo phenom Lincoln Hensley, who shares that this latest release, Red Dirt, White House, Blue Ridge Mountain Home, is a contribution by one of their favorite songwriters.

“This song was pitched to us from our good friend Tim Raybon. He’s written some amazing songs over the years, one of them being, I’m Warming Up to an Old Flame, from our debut album.

When he pitched us this song right here, we knew it would be on our next record. The lyrics paint a picture we musicians from small town USA are all familiar with. I know it sure made me think of the first few times I left home on the road to make music, and got a little homesick. I’m super proud of how this one turned out, and so thankful to be in a band with these men.”

Singing lead is guitarist Jacob Sheffield, with Lincoln on banjo, Michael Feagan on fiddle, Tim Laughlin on mandolin, and Jacob’s brother, Josiah Sheffield, on bass. Tim and Josiah add vocal harmonies.

It’s a terrific contemporary/traditional bluegrass song, smartly delivered by the Tennessee Bluegrass Band, with an Osborne-esque ending. Check it out.

Red Dirt, White House, Blue Ridge Mountain Home is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.