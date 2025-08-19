Red Day to Hosmer Mountain Boys

Mandolinist Red Day has been announced as the newest member of Connecticut’s Hosmer Mountain Boys. He had been a semi-regular guest with the band of late, and has now been welcomed into the fold.

The 15-year-old has already made his impression on the bluegrass world, being selected for the Kids on Bluegrass Honors Track at IBMA’s 2025 World of Bluegrass in Chattanooga next month. He has also received an Alan Niederland Memorial Scholarships to attend Alan Bibey’s 10th Annual Mandolin Camp in Myrtle Beach, SC, in October

Showing his stylistic breadth, Red has carefully studied the mandolin playing of two legends of the instrument, Bill Monroe and Jethro Burns. He has also earned a place on his high school’s jazz band at Xavier High in Middletown, CT.

Day joins his new Hosmer Mountain Boys bandmates Keegan Day on guitar, Cathy Bumgarner Day on fiddle, Simon Brogie on banjo, and Tom Bowman on bass.

You can follow the band’s schedule online.