Red Brick Bluegrass Festival set to launch in Texas

May 4, 2024 will be the date for the first ever Red Brick Bluegrass Festival in Nacogdoches, TX.

This one day event is actually taking the place of the Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park, which kicked off the annual Texas Blueberry Festival in Nacogdoches in June this past eight years. Organizers have decided to move it to the spring for more conducive weather, and changed the name to reflect the move.

Red Brick organizer Scott Waller says that he expects this springtime date change will be even more popular with grassers in eastern Texas.

“We have a great crowd every year, regardless of the temperature, which is a testament to the dedication of bluegrass lovers. However, we know a lot of folks miss out because of the extreme heat, so we wanted to move the show to a weekend when everyone can enjoy it.”

Like the Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park, the Red Brick Bluegrass Festival is offered free of charge thanks to presenting sponsor Rex Perry Autoplex. Pickers are also invited to come out to Festival Park in downtown Nacogdoches on the Friday night before the festival to jam from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Booked to appear in 2024 are The Purple Hulls, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band, who play the hits of the Beatles bluegrass style, and Texas Banjo Champion Riley Gilbreath and his band, Lone Star Blue.

Scott can be reached through the Red Brick Bluegrass Festival Facebook page.