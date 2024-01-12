Red Bird Bluegrass festival coming to Bloomington, IN

Red Bird Bluegrass is a new festival launching this summer in Bloomington, IN, starting out as a two-day event in 2024, with hopes of expanding if all goes well.

This new venture is a partnership between Perry and Renee Fowler, who own a large farm on the border between Greene and Monroe Counties, and bluegrass artist Kim Robins, whose plans to become more involved in show promotion we highlighted a year ago.

The Fowlers’ property is already familiar to folks in and around Bloomington, as they host music there several times a year, and open up a pumpkin patch on site each fall, with a corn maze, hay rides, an animal barn, and the whole deal. Located just a few miles from the center of Bloomington, this spot is convenient for all of central Indiana.

Kim tells us that the Fowlers invited her out to talk about helping them plan a bluegrass festival, and she jumped at the chance.

“I went out and met with them, and the location was perfect to bring something new to the area.

We started planning and ended up deciding on a two day festival (July 12-13) starting with a band contest on Friday, July 12. The entry fee is $20.00 and proceeds will go to a charity. Fans will vote on their favorite band with a cash vote (also going to charity), and the winning band will play the main stage on Saturday. Branded Bluegrass (a local favorite) and Lonesome River Band will play later that evening.

Saturday we will have the winning band from the night before, Downriver Collective (a 2023 IBMA showcase band that I loved), the Clay Hess Band, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, my band, and The Grascals.

We do have camping but no hookups. They plan to add hookups for next year if this year is successful, and we will have a beer garden and plenty of food trucks as well.”

Sounds like fun.

Dave Chichester with GBS Productions will be running sound and Michelle Lee will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the weekend.

Tickets for the inaugural Red Bird Bluegrass festival are available now online. Both days can be purchased for $65, and single day passes are also offered. Camping sites run from $60-$100.