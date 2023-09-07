Recording position at Kentucky School of Bluegrass & Traditional Music

The Kentucky School of Bluegrass & Traditional Music, located on the campus of Hazard Community and Technical College, has announced an opening for a faculty position teaching recording studio arts. The successful candidate will be responsible for instruction in studio sound recording and enhancement within the realm of bluegrass and traditional music. The position also will require some individual and/or group instruction on the instruments used in this music.

The position is open now, so an immediate hire is anticipated. KSBTM is looking for someone with a masters degree in some music field with teaching experience in higher education, or extensive experience in recording technology, particularly with the ProTools platform.

The online posting for this position describes it as follows:

Hazard Community & Technical College is seeking applicants for an Instructor with the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music. This position will be responsible for instruction in Studio/Sound Recording and Enhancement as well as all general areas of Bluegrass & Traditional music including Instrumental Technique and Music Business & Marketing. Strong consideration will be given to those with studio recording and engineering experience using Pro Tools software. Candidates should have proficiency on multiple instruments and knowledge of vocal parts. Must be able to teach individual or group lessons as well as facilitate and organize workshops and seminars. Must be willing to balance the demands of full-time instructor with any professional touring or recording activities.

Job Duties:

Duties will include, but not limited to:

• Plan and deliver instruction, instructional activities, and prepare learning materials for courses each semester in accordance with approved curriculum.

• Teach individual and/or group lessons.

• Teach sound recording and engineering utilizing ProTools.

• Facilitate and organize workshops and seminars.

• Use of technology and learning management systems to support instruction.

• Complete instructional support processes such as syllabi development, course assessments, early interventions, and class organization.

• Participate in professional development and college/department meetings.

• Collaborate with partners for student transition.

• Provides advising and support including students transitioning from high school to HCTC and beyond to a four-year university.

This is a ten month contract position, and salary is commensurate with experience. The school is based at the Hazard Community and Technical College Leslie County Center campus in Hyden, KY. It is part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

KSBTM offers an entirely online certificate program in digital audio recording for bluegrass and traditional music.

Applications are being reviewed now, and can be made online.