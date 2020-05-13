Recording King songwriting contest to introduce Dirty ’30s Deluxe guitars

Recording King has devised an interesting way to announce their newest series of vintage-style guitars, the Dirty 30s Deluxe. These value-priced instruments offer the look, feel, and sound of prized instruments from the 1930s at a fraction of the vintage price, and they are now available as solid wood guitars.

So to help get the word out, they are sponsoring a songwriting contest called The King’s Ransom, which will be held on Instagram. To enter, simply visit and like the Recording King page on Insta, and then post a video of yourself performing your original song with the hashtag, #kingsransom. They will consider all video entries posted between now and May 21, with a live online judging on May 22 at 7:00 p.m. (EDT).

You can play your song using any instrument as your accompaniment, and you needn’t play a Recording King product if you don’t have one.

The competition will be judged by Nashville engineer/producer Bobby Holland, Mike Smith of Bloodshot Records, and Lauren Tolliver with Reverb. During the live judging, they will play the top 10 submissions, and choose a final three from that group. Winners will each receive new Dirty 30s guitars and other accessories.

Recording King has been making these attractive, budget-minded guitars for many years, with more than 30,000 sold to date. The new Deluxe series offers the same dreadnaught, 000, and 0 sized bodies, but using solid spruce tops and solid mahogany back and sides. By building them overseas, the Dirty 30s Deluxe guitars can be offered for a suggested street price of $449.99.

The Deluxe line includes bone nut and saddle on all three models, which are finished with black-edged sunburst on the top. Each guitar is shipped with Fishman Sonitone electronics installed as well.

The company created this video to introduce the new models, and explain a bit about their specifications.

Winners in the King’s Ransom competition will receive the following prize packages:

1st Prize: Choice of Dirty 30s Deluxe guitar (Dreadnought, 000 or Single 0) and Recording King hardshell case, Recording King Songwriter 60 Amp, 1x Klotz high-quality mic and 1x Klotz high-quality instrument cables, Nady Classic microphone

The Dirty 30s guitars are available through the worldwide network of Recording King dealers.