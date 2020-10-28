Recording King introduces parlor size metal body reso-guitar

Recording King has announced the introduction of their new small sized, short scale, metal body resonator guitar.

Called simply the Parlor Metal Body Resonator, this round neck guitar is made to offer a distinctive voice in the Recording King reso family. Even with the smaller body, they are utilizing a full 9.5” cone, the same hand-spun ones that go into their pricier full size models.

The body is made from bell brass, nickel plated, with a 24.25” scale V-shaped mahogany neck attached, and a rosewood fingerboard. Neck width at the nut is 1.75”, and the bridge is a maple/ebony biscuit.

Recording King created this video to show how well the Parlor Metal Body Resonator guitar sounds in an open tuning.

They are offering this new guitar for $699.99 through their worldwide network of dealers.

Here are a few additional photos supplied by the manufacturer.