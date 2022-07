Recording King announces upgraded RK-R20 Songster banjo

Recording King, a leading importer of Asian-made bluegrass instruments, has announced a complete upgrade of their most popular model, the RK-R20 Songster banjo.

Selling for just under $600, this model has been a top choice for people starting out on the five string, and is widely available at dealers all over the world. Still, the company has upgraded and improved almost all of the components, and switched its manufacture to the facility that builds their upper end, professional-grade instruments.

The RK-R20 is made with a mahogany neck and resonator, buffed to a high gloss, a multi-ply wood rim with a rolled hoop tone ring, nickel-plated hardware, ivory-colored binding on the neck and resonator, and a Hearts & Flowers inlay pattern in the fingerboard.

Recording King put together this video demonstrating the versatility of the RK-R20 with a skilled picker playing Earl Scruggs’ classic arrangement of Home Sweet Home, plus the intro to Van Halen’s hit song, Jump.

You can find out more about this banjo on the Recording King web site.