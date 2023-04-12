Ready For A Bluer Sky – new single from Amanda Cook

Mountain Fever Records has a new single this month from Amanda Cook, taken from her current album, Changes.

Amanda has become a staple on bluegrass radio, with her stirring vocals on a succession of new contemporary bluegrass songs. A native of Florida’s panhandle region, she now lives in southwestern Virginia where she not only records for Mountain Fever, but works both in the studio and the publicity office.

Mountain Fever President Mark Hodges liked Cook’s singing so much that he signed her to a stunning contract for seven albums, an unheard of number in our world, and hired her on at the studio to help she and her family to move to Virginia and resettle.

Her banjo picker, Carolyne Van Lierop-Boone, also made a big move north from Florida, now living in east Tennessee with her husband, Troy Boone, who plays mandolin with The Amanda Cook Band. Two other members of the Gulf Coast version of the group, George Mason on fiddle and Josh Paul on bass, still live in the deep south, and travel to meet the band for shows. Brady Wallen, on guitar, is also an east Tennessean.

Their latest single is a song called Ready For A Bluer Sky, an upbeat number written by Becky Buller and Theo MacMillan.

Amanda shared why she loves this song so much.

“I received this track from Becky Buller in a great demo and knew immediately that this would be such a great addition to the album, Changes. We have all been through so many changes and ups and downs for the past couple of years; we’ve all been looking for Bluer Skies. This song could be an anthem really for the days we need a little bit of sunshine. I love the arrangement we worked up as a band, and it’s a great song to perform live!”

Have a listen…

Both Ready For A Bluer Sky, and the full Changes album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.