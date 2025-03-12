Ready and Waiting video from The King James Boys

Pinecastle Records has produced and released a music video for The King James Boys, and their current single, Ready and Waiting. It’s a fast-paced, key of G screamer about making sure to be ready when the Savior returns.

Founder and guitarist Randy Spencer says that this song, written by Barney Rogers and Russell Johnson, was an instant hit with all the guys in the band.

“When Ready and Waiting was brought to The King James Boys, we immediately fell in love with its melody and lyrics, and the paramount message behind it. As Christians, we are commanded to reach the world with the gospel of the soon returning Christ. That’s why we should be watching, praying, and always be ready and waiting!”

With Randy on guitar and lead vocal, the rest of the Boys chime in as well. Will Hart is on mandolin, Curtis Lewis on banjo, and Cole Spencer on bass. Vocal harmonies are provided by Cole and Will, as you can see in the video.

Have a look/listen…

Ready and Waiting will appear on the King James Boys’ next Pinecastle project, Get A Transfer, expected April 11. The single is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.