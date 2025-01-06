Reach from Becky Buller with Alison Brown, Sierra Hull, Missy Raines, and Molly Tuttle

For her next single, singer, songwriter, fiddler, and bandleader Becky Buller has assembled a group of Nashville superpickers on a twice-removed cover from the 1970s. She enlisted Molly Tuttle on guitar, Sierra Hull on fiddle, Alison Brown on banjo, and Missy Raines on bass.

The song she’s chosen, Reach has been a hit first for pop-rockers Orleans, written by one of their guitarists and vocalists, John Hall and his wife, Johanna, and again when re-recorded by New Grass Revival in 1981.

It’s something of a feel good, positive vibes kind of song, which Buller says hit her right in the feels.

“Reach has become an anthem for me. I’m reflected in the verses: never satisfied, incredibly driven, caught up in how I’ve always done things…. But the chorus empowers me to open my arms out wide, stretch my fingers as far as I can, and grab onto those dreams I keep chasing.

Ironically, the very process of recording this track has grown me in unexpected, yet wonderful ways.”

The track largely follows the New Grass arrangement, with Becky singing lead. Having seen it performed live by both Orleans and the Revival, I can say that these ladies have turned in a very creditable redo.

Have a listen…

Reach from Becky Buller on Dark Shadow Recording is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.