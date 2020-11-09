RBR Entertainment joins forces with Billy Blue Records

Skip to content
Jerry Salley of Billy Blue Records with Billy Droze and Chuck Allen Floyd of RBR Entertainment
RBR Entertainment, a small Nashville record label specializing in bluegrass music, has announced a deal with Billy Blue Records and The Orchard for distribution.
RBR is an artist-centered label managed by bluegrass singer and songwriter, Billy Droze, who serves as President and head of A&R. His partner is longtime industry pro, Chuck Allen Floyd
, Vice President and head of legal affairs.
This new agreement reached last week between the two labels ensures that music from all the RBR artists, including
Zach Top, Tommy Buller, Marija Droze, and Billy Droze, will enter into the distribution channels established by Billy Blue with The Orchard.
Richard Gottehrer and Scott Cohen launched The Orchard in 1977 as a vehicle for independent artists to achieve distribution parity with the major labels. Since that time, the company has grown tremendously, opening a European division and eventually being sold to SONY Music Entertainment. They handle distribution now for music, video, and live television around the world, and offer licensing opportunities to their audio clients for films and television.
Droze is psyched to have this team working with the label, for himself and the other artists in the stable.
“RBR Entertainment is so excited about this next step in the growth of our company! We have a huge amount respect for Billy Blue Records and everyone involved!”
This new agreement goes into effect right away, giving RBR Entertainment and their artists a big leg up in the music industry.
