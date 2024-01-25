Ranelle Dietrich of The Arizona Wildflowers to make her Opry debut

John Lawless

15 year old Ranelle Dietrich, mandolinist with her family band, Arizona Wildflowers, has plans for the best 16th birthday party a young bluegrass musician could imagine. She is scheduled to make her Grand Ole Opry debut that day, August 31 of this year!

The oldest of five, Ranelle is also an award-winning fiddler, and the Opry invitation is based on her taking first place at last years Grand Master Fiddlers competition in the Youth Division. She is the reigning Arizona State Old-Time Fiddlers Junior Champion, an honor she has won nine times as she has progressed through the age divisions. Ranelle also has the trophy for the Twin Lakes National Old-Time Fiddlers Junior Champion and the Worthen Memorial Old-Time Fiddlers Youth Championship. She made it to Nashville for the Grand Master Fiddlers in 2023 by virtue of winning the Grand Master (Open) Championship, held in Yuma, AZ.

Here is a look at her playing in the Grand Master contest at Belmont University last year.

Many congratulations to Ranelle Dietrich for this honor, and we’ll try to get some photos of her on the Opry stage.

Danelle Dietrich when she's not playing music
The Arizona Wildflowers

