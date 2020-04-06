Randy Scruggs’ Scruggs Sound Studios reopens in Nashville

Close followers of the Nashville music scene will recall that Randy Scruggs, the late middle son of the great Earl Scruggs, had until his passing in 2018, operated a successful recording studio in Berry Hill, TN.

Randy ran Scruggs Sound Studio starting in 1979, where he tracked, produced, and mixed hit albums for a large number of bluegrass, rock, and country artists. Among the projects created there were his dad’s Earl Scruggs & Friends album in 2001, Will The Circle Be Unbroken (Vols II and III) from Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, along with records for Toby Keith, Donna Ulisse, John Michael Montgomery, and several others.

Prior to his death, Scruggs sold the studio to Scottish recording artist Johnny Reid, after having received his vow to keep it open as a working studio. Reid has given the studio a complete renovation, while preserving its original footprint, keeping much of Randy’s gear and bringing in vintage equipment of his own.

Johnny will now reopen the business as Soultrain Sound Studios, with creative partners Justin Cortelyou, Grammy-award nominated mix engineer, and Tawgs Salter, noted Canadian producer and engineer. He says that it’s an honor to resume production in this vaunted space.

“I made Randy Scruggs a promise that his building would one day make music once again. I’ve kept my promise and look forward to continuing its tradition.”

Cortelyou, whose resume includes work with Paul McCartney, Alice Cooper, Ke$ha, Taylor Swift, Phish, Vince Gill, U2, Randy Travis, KISS, Will I Am, and Lady Gaga,  shared a similar sentiment.

“I’m honored to partner with Soultrain Sound Studios and make it my home base here in Nashville. It’s a privilege to join the long list of legendary artists, musicians, producers, and engineers that once created here. It really is a special place.”

A gala reopening celebration will be held this spring, after which tracking and mixing will again take place in the site created by Randy Scruggs.

