Randy Scruggs’ Scruggs Sound Studios reopens in Nashville

Close followers of the Nashville music scene will recall that Randy Scruggs, the late middle son of the great Earl Scruggs, had until his passing in 2018, operated a successful recording studio in Berry Hill, TN.

Randy ran Scruggs Sound Studio starting in 1979, where he tracked, produced, and mixed hit albums for a large number of bluegrass, rock, and country artists. Among the projects created there were his dad’s Earl Scruggs & Friends album in 2001, Will The Circle Be Unbroken (Vols II and III) from Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, along with records for Toby Keith, Donna Ulisse, John Michael Montgomery, and several others.

Prior to his death, Scruggs sold the studio to Scottish recording artist Johnny Reid, after having received his vow to keep it open as a working studio. Reid has given the studio a complete renovation, while preserving its original footprint, keeping much of Randy’s gear and bringing in vintage equipment of his own.