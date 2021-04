Randy Pasley to HillBilly Fever

Dallas-based traditional grassers HillBilly Fever have announced the addition of Randy Pasley to the band, playing reso-guitar. He is taking the spot previously held by fiddler Bob Frankot, who is taking the 2021 season off.

Randy is a native of Ashe County, North Carolina who will be commuting from his home in Salt Lake City, Utah to make HillBilly Fever shows this summer. An experienced professional picker, Randy is also a builder of bluegrass instruments.

He joins current band members Randy Gambill on guitar, Wes Tuttle on mandolin, Butch Barker on bass, and Mark Krider on banjo. Their first show with Pasley will be at the Susanville Bluegrass Festival this June in Susanville, CA.

Get a feel for their sound in this video from a few weeks ago of the band playing a Flatt & Scruggs classic.

As the band likes to say at their shows, “Everybody Needs A Shot of HillBilly Fever!”