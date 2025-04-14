Randy Jones passes

Randy Jones with Lonesome River Band at MerleFest (5/4/14) – photo © Judith Burnette

Randy Jones, noted bluegrass mandolinist and singer, died on April 9 at his home in Stearns, KY. He was 58 years of age, and passed after a battle with cancer.

He was involved with bluegrass most of his life, starting at only five years old. Most people across the US know Randy from his time with Lonesome River Band and with Larry Sparks, but he played with many different groups in the Kentucky/Tennessee region as well.

As a teen, Jones played in a band with his father, The Southfork Gentlemen, and later with Rated R, Backwood Expedition, and Kentucky Wind. The Lonesome River Band gig came in 2011, when Randy answered an audition call to try out, and was chosen as their new mandolinist and tenor singer.

With LRB he was able to travel all over the US and Europe, playing music with a band he had listened to for many years. A visit to the Grand Ole Opry was also part of his time with the group, and a performance on Late Night with David Letterman, alongside Steve Martin when LRB banjo player and band leader Sammy Shelor was awarded the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass Music. He spent four years in total with Lonesome River Band.

Perhaps Jones’ proudest achievement was earning his GED when challenged to do so by his mom, who obtained hers at the same time. He then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at Eastern Kentucky University, which led to a career as a Finance Officer with the McCreary County Fiscal Court. Randy worked there until his cancer treatment forced his retirement last year.

We often hear of someone who everyone liked, and Randy Jones was that person. Both in and out of the music world, he made friends wherever he went, and since his passing there have been a steady stream of kind words offered about this mild-mannered musician.

Lonesome River Band offered the following when informed of his passing.

“Rest in peace Randy Jones – one of the best.”

A private family funeral and burial was held in McCreary County, KY.

Friends have established a GoFundMe campaign to help cover burial expenses. Anyone in the position to contribute is asked to kindly consider doing so.

R.I.P., Randy Jones.