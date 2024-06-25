Randy Barnes to Fast Track

Randy Barnes has been announced as the newest member of Fast Track, playing bass.

The epitome of a bluegrass sideman, Barnes spent the past decade plus with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, a job he left in February. Prior to 2013, he had also worked with Rhonda Vincent, Josh Williams, Marty Raybon, Larry Stephenson, and Lou Reid.

He says that he is pumped about this next chapter in his professional career.

“I’m excited about playing with Fast Track. We all have like-minds in the style of music, and where it’s headed in the future.”

With Fast Track he joins founding members Dale Perry on banjo and Steve Day on fiddle, along with Shayne Bartley on mandolin, and Duane Sparks on guitar. They record for the Engelhardt Music Group.

Their latest release is Knee Deep In Love.

You can keep up with Fast Track and their comings and goings online.