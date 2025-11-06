Randall Franks inducted into Georgia Country Music Hall of Fame

Randall Franks with Georgia Country Music Hall of Fame Directors LaDonna Ray and Shirley Maule

On October 25, Randall Franks was inducted into the Georgia Country Music Hall of Fame in a ceremony held at the Seaplane Opry House in Moultrie, GA.

Franks, a Georgia native, is best known to the world at large for playing the role of Officer Randy Goode in the TV series In the Heat of the Night during the late 1980s and early ’90s. But in our world, Randall is known as a fiddler and as a songwriter. He typically serves as the announcer at the Grand Master Fiddle Championship, and has recorded more than two dozen albums of his music and comedy.

He had gotten an early start in bluegrass music through the intervention of the great Bill Monoe. In 1984, Monroe arranged for Randall’s young band, The Peachtree Pickers, to perform on the Grand Ole Opry. Monroe was sufficiently impressed with the young fiddler that he offered him the fiddle spot in the Blue Grass Boys during one of Kenny Baker’s interregnums.

Upon being honored for his induction, Franks said…

“This recognition comes thanks to God, the artists who’ve given me a hand up, my fellow musicians who supported me, behind-the-scenes professionals, my parents, and especially the fans who’ve bought tickets, merchandise, and tuned in. Your support means everything!”

He then delighted the audience with a fiery rendition of Orange Blossom Special, supported by fellow inductee, bluegrass guitarist and vocalist Dan Daniel.

The Georgia Country Music Hall of Fame was founded in 2019 by Shirley Maule to recognize important contributions in the south Georgia and north Florida region.

A total of 41 inductees were honored in 2025. You can see a list of their names below.

Congratulations to Randall Franks, and his fellow 2025 inductees.