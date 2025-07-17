Ralph’s Banjo Special video from Alison, Kristin, and Gena

Kristin Scott Benson, Gena Britt, and Alison Brown in the Compass Records Studio

Amongst yesterday’s nominees announced for the 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards were two for a banjo tune first recorded by The Stanley Brothers in 1959, Ralph’s Banjo Special. Aficionados of early bluegrass know it as Ralph Stanley’s version of the old favorite mandolin number, Daybreak in Dixie, modified for banjo.

The two nominations weren’t for The Stanley Brothers’ cut, but for a new one by three prominent banjo players, Alison Brown, Kristin Scott Benson, and Gena Britt for Compass Records. It will be included in an all-star 80th Anniversary Stanley Brothers Tribute album coming later this year from Compass.

Now they have released a music video that recreates the studio sessions for the track, where we see our banjo mavens playing Ralph’s actual special banjo, his old arch top Mastertone, which Ralph II lent them for the record. Each of them used it for their banjo solos, and Gena played it through the whole track.

The ladies decided to have a little fun with Ralph’s old banjo, as you’ll see in the video, alongside Kimber Ludiker and Deanie Richardson on fiddle, Tristan Scroggins on mandolin, Justin Moses on guitar, and Missy Raines on bass. Ken White of the IBMA makes a cameo appearance as well.

Great fun!

Their recording of Ralph’s Banjo Special received nominations for Instrumental Recording of the Year and Collaborative Recording of the Year.

It is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.