Ralph’s Banjo Special from Kristin Scott Benson, Gena Britt, and Alison Brown

Compass Records is preparing an 80th Anniversary Stanley Brothers Tribute project for 2025, and are releasing a debut single this week to tempt the palate. It’s a new cut of the classic tune, Ralph’s Banjo Special, coming during Ralph Stanley’s birthday week, featuring producer Alison Brown alongside Kristin Scott Benson and Gena Britt on a female-fronted version of this number, a version of the old standby, Daybreak in Dixie, which the Stanleys redubbed for their use in the late 1950s.

Using the “more is more” credo, Alison not only uses three banjos, but two fiddles as well, and even includes Dr. Ralph’s vintage Mastertone archtop on the track, which each picker plays for their solo.

She says that this was one of the first things she wanted to include on this star-studded album.

“As soon as we started working on the Stanley Tribute project, I knew I wanted to cut a version of Ralph’s Banjo Special as a banjo feature. The intro lick and melody lay so well on the banjo that I’ve never really understood why the tune wasn’t a banjo feature in the first place. Arranging this for triple banjos and recording with Kristin and Gena, two of my favorite banjo pals, was a joy. The day we recorded everyone in the band was in top form and the fun we had playing together really comes through the music.”

Gena agreed with that sentiment and shared…

“I am so honored to have had the opportunity to record this track alongside two of my favorite banjo players who are equally amazing as people! In addition, being a longtime Ralph Stanley fan, being able to pay homage to him was so special. And we all got to play his banjo! How cool is that?”

Kristin said that it was a triple banjo baptism for her.

“Anytime Alison Brown is at the helm, I want to be involved! I was so happy she asked me to be a part of this tune. It’s the first time I’ve ever recorded a song arranged for three banjos. Getting to play with Alison and Gena was wonderful, and honoring Ralph is a privilege.”

Completing the ensemble in the studio were Kimber Ludiker and Deanie Richardson on fiddle, Tristan Scroggins on mandolin, Justin Moses on guitar, and Missy Raines on bass.

Have a listen…

Ralph’s Banjo Special will be released on Friday, February 28, when it will be available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers are invited to contact Compass Records for an airplay copy.